Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founding father and former Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, gave identity to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) besides one man, one vote ideology, said Ex PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at PPP district president, Mian Kamran Maral’s residence in connection with the party foundation day, he informed that it was ZA Bhutto’s philosophy that masses were fountain head of power. He stated that Bhutto had made Pakistan a nuclear country to make its defence invincible. Recalling the steps taken by PPP government in 2008 tenure, Gilani said that they gave identity to KPK, distributed NFC award, increased government’s employees salary manifold.

No political prisoner was in the country in his government, the PPP senior vice president said, adding that they facilitated farmers too. He asked the party workers to attend the PDM public gathering on November 30 to be held in Multan in large number as PPP was its host. The Ex PM alleged pre-poll rigging in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) election and added that the PTI government could not control inflation. The incumbent government did not provide any relief to growers, the PPP stalwart said.

Earlier, PPP district president Mian Kamran Maral said those who used to say PPP had come to an end should see the results of GB elections wherein the party had grabbed seats.

He thanked the participants of the ceremony for attending it. He appealed the party workers to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with zeal and zest. A good number of PPP local leaders and workers attended the ceremony.