ISLAMABAD - Ministry of parliamentary affairs will soon forward a summary to President Dr. Arif Alvi to summon upcoming session of the National Assembly.

The federal government side wants to call a National Assembly session by the end of this week to discuss host of matters and dispose of pending legislative business.

The government has decided to call a regular session of the National Assembly before the opposition’s move to submit requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition would stage protest over the results of GB polls in the upcoming session of the National Assembly, as the main opposition parties have already rejected the results of GB elections. The opposition parties will also raise matters related to inflation in the country.

The government senior members would hold a meeting with the senior members of Opposition to convince them maintaining cordial atmosphere in the upcoming session of the National Assembly.