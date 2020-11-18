Share:

Rawalpindi - A government run educational institute in Gujar Khan has been sealed after the emergence of two Covid-19 infections, informed sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, the district government has sealed Government Girls Higher Secondary School Saghri till further orders after two female teachers were tested positive for Covid-19.

The doctors, on directions of district health department, will collect the samples of other teaching staff, students and peons today (Wednesday), they said.

Sources also added the two coronavirus positive patients have been put in quarantine in their house. While the patients are being medicated by the health teams, they said.

They added the district government had also sealed three government run schools in Gujar Khan district after detecting COVID-19 cases.

So far, Coronavirus targeted a total of 382 people including four doctors of THQ Hospital and other paramedics in Gujar Khan district. Some 50 people had died so far because of Coronavirus in Gujar Khan, informed sources. Sources said that the contact tracing is currently underway to contain the spread of the deadly virus.