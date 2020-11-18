Share:

Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh has said the government is pursuing policies to ensure a sustainable economic prosperity.

Addressing a conference via video link on Wednesday, he said the country's economy is on positive trajectory regardless of COVID-19. He said the government gave an economic stimulus package to support the industries and poor segments of the society.

The Adviser said the package to the construction industry has accelerated economic activities in the country.

Hafeez Sheikh said the government took difficult decisions to ensure fiscal discipline. He said we have cut expenditures and no supplementary grants have been given to the ministries.