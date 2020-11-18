Share:

ISLAMABAD - Like other parts of the world, International Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was observed Tuesday across the country.

Youth United to Serve The Nation (YUSTN) in connection with this International Traffic Day had organised a competition of photo posters on the topic of road safety which was participated by the local students belonging to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Members of YUSTN while taking to APP stated that there is a need to create awareness among car drivers as well as pedestrians.

“It is very unfortunate that one of the main reasons for unnatural deaths is directly associated with careless driving and road accidents,” they added. They also welcomed the recently-passed UN General Assembly Resolution proclaiming the second Decade of Action for Road Safety from 2021 to 2030, and urged the government of Pakistan to include road safety measures in the top priorities.

However, a road safety expert, Dr Muhammad Shahid told APP that every year as many as 3700 lives were lost on daily basis in traffic accidents around the globe. Dr Mohammad Shahid, who is also associated with the Road safety Council of Pakistan, has further stated that road traffic collisions are a major health and development concern.

Road traffic incidents, according to a report, are the leading cause of death for children and young adults between five and 29 years old, and ninety percent of victims live in low and middle income countries, he mentioned.