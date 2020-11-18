Share:

ISLAMABAD - Officials of Police Station (PS) Golra have arrested two car lifters and recovered stolen vehicles from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

He said following these directions SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Haider Bukhari including SHO Golra police station Shams-Ul-Akber , ASI Noor Muhammad and others which arrested two car lifters Muhammad Saleem and Atif Mehmood and recovered stolen vehicle recovered from their possession and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.