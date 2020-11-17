Share:

Islamophobia is the excessive fear of Islam and Muslims. Being a Muslim, we love our Allah, our Holy Prophets, and as well as our religion.

Recently, in France, a cartoon was published related to our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) that hurt millions of Muslims across the globe. I condemn the French President Macron for his nonsensical words against Islam.

Muslim countries like Pakistan, Iran, Palestine and Turkey stood against the French president Macron and decided to boycott French products immediately.

President of Turkey Tayib said “what is the problem of this person called Macron with the Muslims and Islam?” The President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said that insulting the prophet is insulting all Muslims, and Pakistan said Macron’s comments encouraged Islamophobia.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.