ISLAMABAD-The Consulate of Italy in Karachi organized the fourth edition of Italian Design Day 2020 at Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi recently. The Italian Design Day is the annual theme-based review launched in 2017 by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration and with the support of the Ministry for Heritage, Cultural Activities and Tourism. The theme of the 2020 Italian Design Day was “Designing the future. Development, innovation, sustainability and beauty” and it is closely linked to the proactive capacity of Italian design and the extended Made in Italy system to think up ever newer development scenarios, capable of overcoming self-referential rhetoric and keeping the improvement of our lives and the protection of the planet at the center of what is on offer. This is an even more topical issue when considered in the context of the health emergency due to global pandemic the world currently experiencing.