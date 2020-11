Share:

HYDERABAD - Jamat-e-Islami senior leader and former district ameer Shaikh Shoukat Ali passed away due to COVID-19 at Civil Hospital on Tuesday. He was 80. According to party sources, Shaikh Shoukat Ali was admitted in High Dependency Unit (HDU) of civil hospital Hyderabad two weeks ago after he was tested positive for COVID-19 but could not survive. Late Shaikh Shoukat left behind three sons, two daughters and a widow to mourn his death.