Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the Kartarpur Corridor was a message of religious harmony and co-existence.

Speaking at a dialogue on the “Importance of Tolerance in Current Era”, organized here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the World Tolerance Day, Qureshi said Kartarpur Corridor was built in line with the Islamic values and the country’s constitution which provided the protection of minorities and their basic fundamental rights.

The International Day for Tolerance is celebrated each year on November 16, to promote respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of world’s cultures, forms of expression and ways of being human.

FM Qureshi said against the worldwide rising trends of intolerance Pakistan with a representative parliament and protecting the rights of minorities was promoting tolerance in the country and society.

The FM said that with a flourishing democracy in the country, Pakistan had a distinguished parliament with representation from all segments of society including the minorities.

The Foreign Minister said that at a time when there were rising trends of intolerance internationally, the representation of Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities in the country’s parliament besides promoting tolerance gave a message of inter-faith harmony and co-existence in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said that in the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic where people were feeling insecure across the world, the promotion of tolerance was very important.

He referred to the situation in a neighbouring country and said she was giving mixed signals with the rise in intolerance, extremist ideology taking over and the rights of minorities being ignored through new discriminatory laws.

He said that Pakistan had sent a clear message to the world that all ethnic and religious segments in the country were well protected.

He expressed his confidence that the dialogue will help further promote tolerance in the country and society.

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for universally outlawing wilful provocation and incitement to hate and violence, and to designate an International Day to Combat Islamophobia.