Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Karachi Circular Railway will start operation from Thursday.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said it will be made a modern urban transport system and operated initially from Pipri to Karachi City station. He said the fare has been fixed at fifty rupees per travel.

Responding to a question, the Minister said elections were held in the most transparent manner in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the election is the triumph of democracy. He said the PTI will form a government in the region with two thirds majority.