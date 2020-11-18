Share:

Islamabad - Kohsar police booked a Chinese national in cheque dishonour case and launched manhunt to trace him out, informed a police spokesman.

The case was registered against Xian Gzang under section 489-F on complaint of Sheharyar Zahid, resident of Amarpura Mohala, he said.

According to him, Shehryar Zahid lodged a complaint with PS Kohsar officials and stated he isowning a company “Perwaz Enterprises” dealing in pine nuts. He added that he had contracted a deal with a Chinese national namely Xian Gzang of proving him some 15000 kg pine nuts against Rs 60 million. “Under the deal, I made the delivery to Xian and he paid me Rs 10 million in advance and handed over a bank cheque worth Rs 50 million,” the applicant told police. He said the bank disowned the cheque owing to insufficient balance.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation, the spokesman said.