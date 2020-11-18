Share:

PESHAWAR - Faisal Zaman, Chairperson Standing Committee on Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, chaired a meeting of the standing committee at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Secretariat on Tuesday.

MPAs Pir Fida Muhammad, Madiha Nisar, Asia Saleh Khattak, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, Ehtesham Javed as well as concerned officers of the Law, Human Rights department and KP Assembly Secretariat attended the meeting.

Senior officers of Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights department briefed the committee on core functions of the Law Department, resolution mechanism of the public complaints received through citizen portal and details of grants and funds being provided to the bar associations all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The officials also briefed the committee on Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) established in the province to ensure compliance on human rights reporting to European Union and reports of district human rights committees. Performance of the Advocate General office and its sub branches, including writ petition branch, Supreme Court branch and civil branch were also considered besides reviewing the human rights situation in the province as well as NGO’s registration and performance of the litigation wing.

On the occasion, various decisions were also taken and necessary directives were issued to the concerned quarters.