Share:

PESHAWAR - The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered postings/transfers of two officers, in the public interest, with immediate effect.

According to details, Naveed Ahmad (PAS BS-18) Deputy Commissioner, Chitral Lower, has been asked to report to Establishment Department while Hassan Abid (PAS BS-18) Secretary –II Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower in his own pay & scale.

Similarly, consequent upon posting of Hassan Abid (PAS BS-18) as Deputy Commissioner, Chitral Lower, the competent authority has nominated Shah Fahad (PAS BS-18) Director (Admin) Excise & Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to represent the Provincial Government in National Command and Operational Centre, constituted in pursuance of decision taken by the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 in its meeting held on March 26 2020.

It was notified here by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.