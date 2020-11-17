Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc across much of the U.S., Lady Gaga has been turning much of her focus and energy on her Haus Laboratories cosmetics brand.

And recently, the pop superstar and entrepreneur took to Instagram and shared some intimate, personal feelings, as more and more people start hunkering down in their homes due to the recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases. ‘I don’t usually write about @hauslabs this way, but I felt like I really should this holiday.

I was feeling blue tonight and thought about how so many people are going through hard times during this pandemic,’ she began in the caption of a selfie photo. In the up-close photo, the Born This Way star is looking straight into the camera with her blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail. ‘I decided to put some of my makeup on to cheer myself up and it reminded me of something I’ve always believed. It is SO IMPORTANT that you celebrate yourself, live colorfully and rejoice in that BRAVE SOUL that is you,’ she added in an attempt to inspire her 45.1 million followers.