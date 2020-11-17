Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lewis Hamilton has today been named Britain’s most influential black person in a list dominated by those who have campaigned to support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Formula 1 star, 35, who won his seventh world title, has encouraged drivers to take the knee before races, changed his Mercedes racing car from silver to black and set up a commission to get more black people into motor sport. He has described topping the Powerlist 2021 as a ‘monumental moment’ but used the award to pledge he would not ‘stay silent’ on racism in F1 as Boris Johnson was urged to give him a knighthood. Professor Kevin Fenton, London chief of Public Health England, was given second place by the Powerlist judges who said they wanted to celebrate black Britons who have helped fight Covid-19 and ‘spoken truth to power’ on how BAME communities have been disproportionately hit. Grime star Stormzy, broadcaster Afua Hirsch, editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, historian David Olusoga are also recognized for campaigning against racial injustice.