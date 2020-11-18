Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints, AOS and Diamond Paints/FG Polo recorded victories in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup opening day matches here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints thrashed Imperial Holdings 13-3½. Marcos Panelo’s excellent eight goals were the treat to watch while Farooq Amin Sufi and Babar Monnoo banged in a brace each and Bilal Haye struck one goal from the winning side. Hashim Kamal Agha and Mian Hussain Iftikhar hit one goal apiece from the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

Master Paints dominated the match right from the word go as they slammed in a brace to gain 2-0 lead in the first chukker. They maintained their dominance in the second chukker by cracking four more against one by Imperial Holdings make it 6-1. Master Paints converted two more goals to make it 8-1 and then added five more goals in their tally against one by Imperial Holdings to win the match 13-3½.

In the second match of the day, AOS outpaced D Polo 7½-2. Guy Gibrat emerged as top scorer from the winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, while the remaining contribution came from Shah Shamyl Alam, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Hamza Ali Hakeem - one goal each. From the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas scored a brace.

AOS were off to flying start as they cracked a quartet to have a 4-0 lead, which was reduced to 4-1 by D Polo. AOS struck two more goals in the second chukker to make it 6-1. D Polo scored the only goal of the third chukker to reduce the margin to 6-2. No further goal was scored and AOS won the encounter 7½-2.

In the third match of the day, Diamond Paints/FG Polo outclassed Guard Group/Platinum Homes 11-4. Tom Brodie fired in fabulous four goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered a hat-trick and Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck a brace each. From the losing side, Taimur Ali Malik thrashed three goals and Amirreza Behboudi hit one.

Today (Wednesday), Samba Bank will vie against Master Paints in the first match at 1:00 pm, Remount will take on Price Meter.PK in the second match at 2:00 pm while Barry’s will compete against AOS in the third match at 3:00 pm.