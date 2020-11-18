Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday filed a reference in accountability court against former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and other officers.

The reference is filed by NAB Rawalpindi against former CDA chairman Farkhand Iqbal and 10 other officers including former member CDA Abdul Aziz Qureshi, former director general planning CDA Ghulam Server Sindhu, former directors Mahboob Ali Khan and Waqar Ali Khan.

The reference was filed over violation of rules and regulations in the allotment of a plot in Sector G-6 Islamabad. It was alleged that the aforementioned officers caused a loss of 71 million rupees to public exchequer.