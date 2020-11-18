Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum issued special instructions to keep NHA road network open for traffic during snowfall in upcoming winter season.

The NHA chief during his visit to North Region Balochistan, said in order to remove snow from roads, site camps should be established at the earliest and necessary machinery be arrange there, so that in emergency roads could be opened for traffic. He asked the NHA officers posted there to maintain coordination with local administration and the elite of the area to properly handle the emergency situation.

He further said that edibles should also be arranged at site camps so that people could be facilitated in emergency. Chairman NHA said that strict disciplinary action as per rules would be taken against the violators.