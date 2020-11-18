Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that nine more coronavirus patients died lifting the death toll to 2,760 and 904 new cases emerged when 12,430 samples were tested raising the tally of registered cases to 157,432. In a statement issued, he said that nine more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,760 that came to a 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,430 samples were tested out of which 904 diagnosed positive for the virus that constituted 7.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,832,857 tests had been conducted against which 157,432 positive cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 143,652 patients had recovered, including 400 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,020 patients were under treatment; of them 10,505 were in home isolation, five at isolation centres and 510 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 422 patients was stated to be critical; of them 40 had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 904 new patients, 610 have been detected from Karachi; of them 247 from Central, 160 from South, 65 from Central, 56 from Malir and 10 from West. Hyderabad has 86 cases, Shikarpur 26, Larkana 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Kashmore 18, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Umerkot nine, Badin eight, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahayar seven each, Dadu four, Khairpur and Thatta three each, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Sukkur two each, Kambar and Matiari one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to stay safe by washing or sanitising hands, wear masks and avoid hand shake.