ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that there was no pressure from the United States to recognise Israel.

Responding to reports claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan was under US “pressure” to recognise Israel, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it was only “fabrication.”

“The Prime Minister has clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognize Israel. The Prime Minister has stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard is rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s vision,” he maintained.

The spokesperson said the Prime Minister’s remarks were “an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation.”

For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, he said, “Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.”

This month, PM Khan had said he had been under “pressure” to recognize Israel, however, Islamabad will never recognize the “Zionist” state until a just settlement of the decades-long Palestinian issue.

In an interview, Imran Khan, however, refused to name the countries that had been pressuring him to recognize Israel. “Are they non-Muslim or Muslim countries that have been putting pressure on you,” the anchorperson asked in an attempt to get a clear answer.

“Leave this (question). There are things we cannot say. We have good relations with them (countries),” PM Khan said. But he made it clear that he has no “second thought” about recognizing Israel.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have recently established diplomatic and economic relations with Israel.

“I have no second thought to recognize Israel unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies Palestinians,” PM Khan said.