LAHORE - The mother of Salim Yasin, chairman of Marshes Cricket Club UK and Patron of Lahore’s P&T Gymkhana Cricket Club, breathed her last in East London. ICC Elite Umpire Aleem Dar, former Pakistan team manager Azhar Zaidi, former Test cricketer and coach Abdul Razzaq, former PCB chief Khalid Mahmood, former Test cricketer Imran Nazir, ICC umpire Ahsan Raza, former Sharjah Cricket Council member M Khalid Khan, Mohammad Amin, Kazim Khan, M Waqas, Asghar Ali and other members of P&T Club have expressed deep grief over her demise. In a condolence message to Salim Yasin, Azhar Zaidi and entire P&T Club family said that she was a very kind, compassionate and sociable woman. May Allah forgive her and give her a high position in heaven. May Allah Almighty give Salim Yasin and her family patience while enduring this trauma.