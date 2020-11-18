Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 37 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 363,380. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,230.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,208 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 157,432 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 111,626 in Punjab, 42,815 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,871 in Islamabad, 16,529 in Balochistan, 5,640 in Azad Kashmir and 4,467 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,760 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,509 in Punjab, 1,318 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 263 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 131 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,018,483 coronavirus tests and 38,544 in last 24 hours. 325,788 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,551 patients are in critical condition.