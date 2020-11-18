Share:

Another 37 people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan during the past 24 hours after which the death toll in the country climbed to 7,230, showed the data released by National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday morning.

Most of these deaths were recorded in Punjab where the virus claimed 17 more lives. It was followed by nine in Sindh, five in Azad Kashmir and three each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

On the other hand, the country recorded over 2,000 new infections for the sixth consecutive day. As a result, the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 363,380 after another 2,208 people tested positive on Tuesday.

In this scenario, Pakistan is also witnessing an alarming rise in the number of active coronavirus cases due to the addition of more patients against the lower recovery rate. Currently, the country has 30,362 infected persons.

Meanwhile, 1,551 infected persons are in a critical condition – an increase of 104 against the previous day.

Sindh continues to be the most affected region of the country with 157,432 cases and 2,760 deaths. The details for other provinces and regions are given below:

Punjab 111,626 cases and 2,509 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 42,815 cases and 1,318 deaths, Islamabad 24,871 cases and 263 deaths, Balochistan 16,529 cases and 156 deaths, Azad Kashmir 5,640 cases and 131 deaths, and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,467 cases and 93 deaths.

On the other hand, 38,544 – an around 25 percent increase when compared with Monday – tests were conducted in the country on Tuesday after which the overall number increased to 5,018,483.

As far as the recovery rate is concerned, a total of 325,788 people have so far fully recovered from the infection. Hence, 333,018 cases stand closed [deaths + number of people recovering] in the country.