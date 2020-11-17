Share:

How astonishing that after paying all the taxes the citizens are not only harassed, humiliated and tortured but forced to pay extra amount for getting the registered documents from scanning unit Board of Revenue. The documents which should have been delivered after one week still have not been delivered after the lapse of one year, which is lamentable. However, the people who pay extra can easily get the documents within days in the name of most urgent.

The malpractice and dishonesty of the scanning unit has made the life of the people miserable and they have been pushed from pillar to post but in vain. Nowhere are taxpayers made to feel so unwelcome in this way.

It is requested to the Chief Minister and all the concerned to order for enquiry in inordinate delay in delivering the documents, take action against all the responsible persons and bring them at justice for redressing the grievances of the people.

RAZI ALAM,

Karachi.