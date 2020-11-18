Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 11-party alliance of the opposition parties has approved a 12-point ‘Charter of Pakistan’ that advocated for supremacy and functioning of the federal, Islamic, democratic and parliamentary constitution of Pakistan and sought an end to the ‘role of the establishment and intelligence agencies from politics’.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), yesterday announced the goals of the opposition parties’ alliance after their meeting in the federal capital. The points of the ‘Charter of Pakistan’ approved at the PDM summit suggest ensuring the supremacy and functioning of the federal, Islamic, democratic and parliamentary constitution of Pakistan, and sovereignty of the parliament. It also sought end to the alleged role of the establishment and intelligence agencies in the country’s politics.

The ‘Charter of Pakistan’ advocated for establishment of an independent judiciary, reforms and holding for free and fair elections, protection of the basic human and democratic rights of the people, protection of the rights of the provinces and the 18th Amendment, effective local government system, defending freedom of expression and the media.

The Charter also sought elimination of extremism and terrorism by implementation on the National Action Plan. It demanded to curb inflation, unemployment to end poverty and protection and implementation of Islamic provisions of the constitution.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the PDM head said that the alliance has rejected the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, saying the elections were a replay of the 2018 general elections. He alleged that the elections were “stolen” from the masses and added that the state machinery and institutions were used freely to win the elections. He vowed that the alliance will not sit back until the “selected government” goes home.

It is to be mentioned here that unofficial results of all the 23 GBLA seats contested Sunday last show that the PTI has emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats, followed by seven independents. The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, which had a seat adjustment with the PTI, got one seat.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that PDM’s rallies and public meetings will be held as per schedule. “We reject the decision that is being taken to suspend rallies and public meetings in the garb of Coronavirus threat,” he added. The government has hinted at banning public meetings and rallies in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases.

When asked about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement regarding the introduction of electoral reforms earlier in the day, Fazl said, “They are used for rigging. We are taking steps to block this.” He said that PDM will not hold talks with the government as the latter does not represent masses.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Mian Nawaz Sharif didn’t attend the PDM meeting due to ‘severe kidney pain’, according to party’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz have decided to hold a meeting to discuss the matter of alleged rigging in Sunday’s elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. Both the leaders held a telephonic conversation earlier in the day and agreed to devise a joint strategy against the PTI-led government in the forthcoming meeting.