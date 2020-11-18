Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to embark on his maiden visit to Kabul this week on the invitation of President Ashraf Ghani. During the visit, the prime minister will discuss stalled Afghan peace process, security and counter terrorism cooperation and trade and investment between the two countries, official sources said yesterday. They said details are being finalized through the diplomatic channels for the visit taking place after the Afghan President spoke to Imran Khan last month on telephone and invited him. Prime Minister Khan is likely to meet Afghan President Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghan high peace council, and other authorities and reiterate Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. This is the first official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan since he assumed office in August 2018, and it comes at a crucial time when the intra-Afghan dialogue hosted by Qatar is not making any major headway towards lasting peace in their country. Pakistan has played a key part in brokering the ongoing peace process that helped in starting a formal dialogue between Afghan Taliban and the government in Doha on September 12 this year.