KARACHI - The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) arrested four drug traffickers and seized huge quantity of drugs during an operation conducted in open sea.

Addressing a news conference at the PMSA headquarters, Commander and Director (Public Relations) Usman Amjad of the Agency said that the PMSA intercepted a suspicious vessel in open sea, and during its checking recovered 1,372 kg of hashish on board and arrested four accused.

He said that the approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market was Rs549 million.

The arrested accused and recovered drugs have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.