President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed excellent relations in all areas of mutual interest and Pakistan wants to further strengthen and broaden bilateral cooperation with the brotherly country. He made these remarks while talking to the visiting Commander of Qatar Air Force, Major-General (Pilot), Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Saoud Abdulrehman Al-Thani.

The President said that Pakistan and Qatar had great scope for cooperation in the areas of defense and military training and Qatar needed to benefit from defense expertise and training facilities of Pakistan. He also highlighted anti-terrorism efforts made by Pakistan that resulted in defeating militancy and terrorism.

The President said that Pakistan’s economy was improving despite the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that Pakistan offered enormous investment opportunities and Qatar could benefit from Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment in various sectors.

Major General (Pilot), Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet appreciated the professionalism of Armed Forces of Pakistan and underlined the need for enhanced defense cooperation between the two countries.