ISLAMABAD - The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, closing at 40,652 points against 40,504 points on the last working day, with a positive change of 147.92 points (0.37 per cent). A total 150,341,863 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 181,446,328 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.336 billion against Rs6.177 billion previous days. As many as 381 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 218 of them recorded gain and 142 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 9,909,500 shares and price per share of Rs52.46, Bankislami Pak with a volume of 8,770,500 and price per share of Rs10.10 and Soneri Bank Ltd with a volume of 8,678,500 and price per share of Rs9.86.