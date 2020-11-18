Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer paid a visit to Allied Hospitals and inquires after the health of the cops who sustained injuries during clashes with activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during anti-France rally on Murree Road, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said RPO also issued directions for providing adequate health facilities to the injured cops.

As many as 92 cops including inspectors, sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors sustained injuries when clashes erupted on Murree Road in anti-France rally.

However, Rescue 1122 provided initial treatment to some 50 cops while 42 were rushed to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment.

Earlier, RPO along with CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas had also visited Murree Road on Monday and monitored the security arrangements, the spokesman said.

He said RPO was briefed that Rawalpindi police have detained more than 450 protestors from Murree Road and sent them to Adyala Jail and other police stations. He said RPO was informed that cops of Rawalpindi police have performed their duties with honesty, commitment and dedication while protecting the public lives and properties.

Separately, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has distributed cheques worth Rs 25000 each among 84 police officers and officials who were affected with Covid-19. The police officers who were given cheques included 1 SP, 2 ASP/DSP, 14 SIs, 13 ASIs, 14 head constables and 34 constables.