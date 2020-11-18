Share:

Russia's upper house of parliament approved on Wednesday the deployment of a Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor a cease-fire deal that aims to end a three-decade-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As many as 129 of 170 senators present in the Council of Federation favored the five-year mandate of Russian soldiers, with the possibility of an extension.

Nearly 2,000 Russian troops will be guard the Lachin corridor that links Karabakh to Armenia.

This comes a day after Turkey's parliament approved the deployment of Turkish troops in Azerbaijan for a year.

Turkey and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint Turkish-Russian center to monitor the Karabakh peace deal.

Also known as Upper Karabakh, the region is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani but was under Armenian occupation since the early 1990s.

New clashes began on Sept. 27, and continued for weeks until both sides signed a Russian-brokered peace deal on Nov. 10.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages during this time.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan, and a defeat to Armenia.