ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents on the appeal of a Customs Collector in case related to customs clearance of vehicles stolen from Japan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin asked what evidence did the customs department had regarding the theft of vehicles. Advocate Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal counsel for Customs said that fourteen expensive luxury cars were imported in 2017 and the driving side locks of all the vehicles were broken.

He said that the importers could not even provide the keys of cars. A letter was written to the Japan Consulate on suspicion, he added. He said that the Japan Consulate confirmed in its email that all vehicles had been stolen. Justice Bandial said that the Consulate in its email also called for police to be contacted through Interpol.

The counsel said that when the customs authorities decided to seize the vehicles, the importers challenged the Customs department decision in the court.