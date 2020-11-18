Share:

Information Minister Shibli Faraz says Prime Minister Imran Khan has made the institutions independent and autonomous.

In his tweets on Wednesday, he said there is no longer monopoly of certain families on the institutions.

The Information Minister said the decisions taken by the masses will have to be accepted by the political parties.

Shibli Faraz said the agenda of the opposition's alliance is to get the cases against them abolished. He regretted that the opposition parties want a judiciary which gives judgments in their favor. These parties only consider those elections free and fair in which they secure victories. He said this is not a democratic but dictatorial conduct.

پی ڈی ایم کا ایک ہی ایجنڈا ہے کہ مقدمات ختم کراؤ۔ عدلیہ وہ آزاد مانی جائے گی جو انہیں صرف ریلیف دے۔ الیکشن صرف وہ آزاد مانے جائیں گے جن کے نتائج ان کے حق میں ہوں گے۔ بات صرف وہ درست ہوگی جو یہ کریں گے۔ یہ جمہوریت نہیں آمرانہ رویہ ہے۔