SIALKOT - A six-year-old boy was criminally assaulted by four persons after his kidnap in village Dholan-Motra, Daska Tehsil.

However, the police were reluctant to register a case against the influential accused despite passage of a week after the incident. Child’s mother, Nazia Bibi, told the press on Tuesday that four persons including one Chand kidnapped her minor son Ali and took him to nearby fields where the accused molested him turn-by-turn and fled the scene, leaving the child in a critical condition. She said that the victim was fighting for his life at Daska Civil Hospital for the last one week where his condition was still in danger.

She said that the accused were influential politically and police had not yet registered a case against them despite submission of an application a week ago. She urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure registration of case against the accused and their early arrest.

When contacted, local police officials said that police were investigating the issue registering a case. Police said that a case would soon be registered against the accused.

Labourer dies of electrocution

A labourer died of electrocution near Muhammadpura village on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muzammal (22) was sitting on an overloaded tractor-trailer when he touched high intensity transmission line on Sambrial-Sialkot Road. He received severe electric shock and died on the spot. The rescuers handed over the body to his relative in Alipur Tehsil. Meeting discusses steps against dengue

A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal at DC Committee Room.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry briefed ADCG Farooq Akmal and said that a total of 14,336 android mobile activities were recorded. He said that during the last one week, 188 suspected dengue cases were reported in Sialkot district and so far 2,763 total suspected dengue cases had been reported, and four of those were confirmed as dengue patients.

He said that dengue surveillance teams carried out 1,18,498 indoor and 12,514 spot checking (outdoor surveillance) activities, adding that so far 28 outdoor and 2 indoor dengue larvae had been found at the site.

Farooq Akmal said that activities would continue as per the direction of Punjab government to eradicate dengue.