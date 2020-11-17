Share:

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 concluded on Tuesday night, as Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars faced each other in the final at National Stadium Karachi. The most remarkable feature of the fifth edition of PSL is the fact that all matches have been played in Pakistan for the first time since PSL started. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deserves all praise for organising and ensuring that all games of the league are played in Pakistan. The successful conclusion of the tournament shows that Pakistan is safe for international cricket.

We have yet to know the outcome of the battle. And predictions are unwise. The only sensible exercise is analysing the strengths and weaknesses of the teams. Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim, have a strong batting line up. Babar Azam and Alex Halex can rip apart even the best of bowlers. Both players have shown remarkable performances so far. And Muhammad Aamir will lead Karachi’s bowling attack. Aamir, though lacking the earlier lustre, is intelligent. He knows how to control any batsman from making runs.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, have Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Ben Dunk and David Wiese; they can undermine any bowling attack. On the bowling front, Qalandars have Shaheen Afridi. He is the leading wicket-taker of this edition. David Wiese and Hafeez will come to Shaheen’s aid as well. While Karachi Kings have an impressive batting line, Lahore Qalandars’ bowling attack is their strength.

But the game-changer, according to the pundits, is the toss. Toss winner will bowl first, given the winning record of teams who batted second. Though Karachi Kings will have no home advantage, as fans will not be in the ground, the final is a great spectacle to witness regardless. May the team with the extraordinary performance take the trophy home!