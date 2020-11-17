Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of its efforts to provide greater ease and accessibility to its customers, Telenor Pakistan has partnered with United Bank Limited (UBL).Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan, signed a contract with Muhammad Humayun Sajjad, Executive Vice President, United Bank Limited.

As a result of this partnership, UBL customers will be able to access Telenor Pakistan’s portfolio of services including prepaid recharge and bundles as well as postpaid services on the bank’s mobile app and web portal. This collaboration is another step forward by Telenor Pakistan towards enhancing customer experience and ensuring a seamless transaction experience.

Being a part of the fast-evolving tech industry, Telenor Pakistan believes in nurturing cross industry partnerships that further strengthen the digital ecosystem. This alliance with UBL is cognisant of the fast-evolving needs of today’s digital citizens and is capitalising on co-creation of solutions to deliver ease of access to customers.