ATTOCK - First ever Pushto poetry recitation under Javed Iqbal Afgar award was held in Attock to acknowledge the services of Javed Iqbal Afgar for the promotion of Pushto literature. This programme was organised by Bismillah Jan Literary and Welfare Society Attock. More than one hundred Pushto language poets who had come from far flung areas of KP, Attock and Mianwali participated. On this occasion, Program Director Radio Pakistan and famous Pushto poet and author Laiq Zada Laiq was the chief guest. President Saghri Khattak Welfare Association Sq Leader Umer Khan Khattak (Retd) and senior journalist Muhammad Sabrin were also present.