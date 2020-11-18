Share:

Rawalpindi - Unknown persons on Tuesday displayed banners against top leadership of PML-N and former speaker National Assembly on main gates of government departments in the city.

The banners had been put up at Rescue 15 Building, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) with slogan “The death of a traitor is the life of a nation.” Pictures of former Prime Minister (PM) Mian Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and former speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also printed on the banners.

Police have removed the banners inscribed with an anti-PML-N slogan and started investigation.

The banners had stirred controversy and concerns as pictures and videos of the inflammatory message inscribed on them were shared online such as on twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

A source disclosed to The Nation that the investigators of Police Station (PS) City have approached the administrations of the three government departments to obtain CCTV footage to identify the culprits involved in the criminal activity.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar had not responded to a phone call and messages sent by this correspondent on his cell number to know either the culprits have been traced or not.