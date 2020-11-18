Share:

LAHORE - The World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) arranged a breast cancer awareness session in Lahore on Monday. The event was part of a nation-wide advocacy campaign to promote early detection of breast cancer, as 1 out of every 9 women in Pakistan are likely to be affected at some point in their lives. The real-life stories of women survivors were shared highlighting the struggles and yet ultimate triumph of overcoming this common form of cancer at the event. The First Lady of Pakistan, Dr Samina Alvi, Secretary WPC and Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Ms Munaza Hassan along with WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala addressed the attendees of the event. While speaking at the occasion, the WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala, said that “breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in Pakistan.