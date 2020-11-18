Share:

ISLAMABAD - The work on carpeting of roads and cycle tracks by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is underway, according to the officials.

The department of road maintenance and the department of MPO are jointly working in two shifts. The administration has provided budget for these development works. According to a press release issued by the CDA, the work of carpeting and repairing continues on Jinnah Avenue, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Lehtrar Road, Expressway, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Minister Enclave, Srinagar Highway, IJP Road, sectors F-6, F-7, F-8, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, D-12, and others.

The officials said that CDA is utilising the services of its departments including MPO and Road Maintenance Directorate for carpeting and repairing of the roads. Tons of construction material is being prepared on daily basis which is being used for the carpeting and repairing work. By the cooperation of MPO, cycle tracks have been constructed on Gomal Road in sector E-7.