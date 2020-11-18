Share:

LAHORE - WWF-Pakistan has partnered with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASA) and PepsiCo on water stewardship initiatives.

The focus of these initiatives is to replenish water resources urban and peri-urban centres of Lahore; through interventions such as, Construction of Ground Water Recharge Wells, Rainwater Harvesting Systems and Floating Treatment Wetlands.

The construction of groundwater recharge wells, installation of rainwater harvesting systems, and the restoration of wetlands within the watershed, where water ponding occurs, are helping conserve water and improve its quality. It is estimated that these initiatives will help replenish 27,000 m3/annum of water by end of 2021 in Lahore – demonstrating good water stewardship practice in the region. In Manak village – a key project site, floating treatment wetlands and rainwater harvesting systems have been implemented. Floating Treatment Wells are proving to be a low-cost wastewater treatment option and are helping enhance the water quality of the ponds in the area which otherwise infiltrate untreated wastewater into the underground aquifer.

A member of the Manak village community, Amir, who works as a caretaker at a dairy farm appreciated the installed Rain Water Harvesting System ; ‘I have greatly benefited from the Rainwater Harvesting Systems installed at one of my sites during power outages; it has also resulted in a reduction in my energy cost.’

According to Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, “Community water stewardship is an essential modern-day concept, which involves community led initiatives towards conserving local water resources. WWF-Pakistan together with PepsiCo is making efforts to promote such initiatives in order to find localized solutions to our water issues, and to empower communities with decision-making abilities.’

PepsiCo’s water strategy is designed to enable long-term, sustainable water security for its business and for local communities that depend on an accessible and reliable supply of clean, safe water. In 2019, PepsiCo replenished over 1.6 billion liters of water in various high water risk sites globally. The company’s water use efficiency has improved by 45% percent in Pakistan since 2015. PepsiCo has committed to adopting the Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard as it’s vehicle for water advocacy in high water-risk areas by 2025. “

Mr. Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan said, ’Manak village is an example of our commitment to community water stewardship. Together with our partners, we are exploring adaptable and affordable methods of water replenishment and conservation for our communities. These efforts are part of our ‘With Purpose’ agenda and our commitment to ‘In with for Pakistan’.

Khurram Ejaz, Deputy Director PCRWR commended PepsiCo and WWF’s efforts,’ Community water stewardship is the way forward to creating long term sustainable water conservation solutions for our cities. We are happy to further this important mission and work together with PepsiCo and WWF’