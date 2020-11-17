Share:

ISLAMABAD- On this Iqbal Day, PAF collaborated with Zeb Bangash and Sarmad Ghafoor to produce the beautiful song from Iqbal’s Persian poem ‘Shaheen-o-Mahi’ - an inspiriting tribute to our national poet.The project was conceptualized by the Pakistan Air Force, Media and PR wing as the motto for the PAF “Sehraast me Darya astTahe Baal O Pare Mast”(the deserts and the seas are all under my wing) stems from the same poem. Directed by Hasan Naeem of Bling Studio Motion Pictures, the music video was shot at the magnificent Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. The song puts Iqbal’s poetry and his philosophy center-stage to produce an awe-inspiring rendition.Nominated for two Lux Style Awards, Zeb’s collaboration with Rameez Anwar (Khawaja Khurshid Anwar’s grandson) ‘WoUmeed Ki Manzil’ proved to be a roaring success, earlier this year.In the melodious and powerful voice of ZebBangash, this homage has won the hearts of the nation, as well as Iqbal lovers internationally.