

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), headed by its President Sarmad Ali, on Wednesday called on Interior Minister Rehman Malik and discussed at length Taliban threats to certain media houses for highlighting the attack on Malala Yousafzai explicitly.The delegates included Business Recorder Chief Executive Arshad Zuberi and Nawa-i-Waqt Group Deputy Managing Director Rameeza Majid Nizami.The interior minister assured the APNS team of security to these media outlets. He ordered security survey of these media houses be carried out. Malik asserted the government believed in freedom of press and would utilise all-out resources for this cause.