

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday once again ordered the Young Doctors Association (YDA) to end their strike in view of the several directions issued by the Supreme Court and high court.

The YDA is holding rallies and agitating to press demands for doctors’ service structure.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing on a contempt petition against the YDA office-bearers for giving strikes calls in violation of court’s orders.

Petitioner counsel Azhar Siddique informed the court that the YDA had been restrained from holding protests, rallies by the court. But, they violated six times the court orders and were still doing the same. The doctors were misusing the tolerance of court and continuously defying its orders, the counsel added.

He pointed out the poor patients were suffering at the hospitals because of continuous strike calls. He requested the court immediately initiate contempt proceedings against the doctors.

Arguing in another petition of the YDA seeking service structure, Punjab Additional Advocate General Faisal Zaman appeared and informed the court that committee constituted to look into the matter of doctors’ service structure had accepted all demands of the doctors, but the issue of one step promotion and recruitment in 18th grade was still pending.

He also said the YDA brought a new demand during each meeting called to solve their service structure which showed they were not serious and wanted to defame only the Punjab government. On this, the court observed that it satisfied from the steps taken by the provincial government on the issue.

The doctors’ issue was going towards positive direction and they should also feel sympathy for the poor patients when they went for strike leaving them at the mercy of time, the judge added.

The court asked the provincial law officer to submit the report showing the demands of doctors accepted by the government. The court will resume hearing on November 2.

Also, the LHC on Wednesday directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police to solve the issue of traffic wardens’ risk allowance within two weeks.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed these orders on a petition moved by many traffic wardens seeking risk allowance. They submitted the risk allowance was not being paid to them which was unlawful. They said that the allowance was being given to other officials of the Punjab police while they were being denied showing discrimination on the part of the department. They pointed out that their duty hours were more tough and risky as compared to others.

They requested the court to direct the IGP for granting risk allowance to the wardens. The court heard initial arguments and directed the IGP to solve the matter of risk allowance within two weeks and submit report.