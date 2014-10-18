Islamabad - Police have booked an assistant vice president (AVP) of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), head office, for repeatedly impersonating president ZTBL and writing various letters to the high-ups of the government including the prime minister.

According to an FIR registered on October 16, 2014 under section 416, 419 and 420 of CrPC on the complaint of Hidayat-ur-Rehman, senior vice president inspection and complaints department ZTBL, Dr Muhammad Amin s/o Allah Nawaz (AVP) consistently posed himself as the president/chairman ZTBL Pakistan and in the same capacity used to write various letters to the high-ups of the government including the prime minister, minister for finance, governor State Bank of Pakistan and a chief minister. Before approaching the police station, the bank management also solicited legal opinion from the concerned quarters.

Meanwhile, Shalimar police arrested seven persons including five women over immoral activities.

According to an FIR, police raided a flat in F-11 Markaz at 10:00pm on late Thursday night and arrested seven persons.

The accused have been arrested under section 496B, 371A and 321B. Moreover, police arrested five persons and recovered 48 bottles of wine, 1.2 kilograms hashish and weapons from their possession.