BUREWALA

Two youth with the connivance of their uncle allegedly gunned down their mother along with her paramour in the name of honour here at Chak 275/EB the other night.

As per details, the husband of Batolan Bibi, a resident Chak 275/EB had gone to Sindh in connection with his business and in his absence she had developed illicit relations with Mohsin Ali Qureshi, a resident of Chak 283/EB. He used to come to her house and the other night he again came to meet her. At which her sons - Shan Ali and Irfan informed their maternal uncle Sardar Ali and they allegedly shot dead both Batolan Bibi and Mohsin on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital for autopsy. The police have arrested the three accused and registered a murder case against them.