Kasur - PML-Q senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Parvez Elahi said that if Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif were sincere with farmers they would have allocated funds for farmers in the first budget of federal and provincial governments.

Ch Parvez Elahi was addressing a Kisan Convention at Allahabad (Thaing More) in Kasur yesterday.

He said that publicity packages announced for farmers after 8 years of power in Punjab and three years in the centre is a fraud and an election stunt. “We are the real well-wishers of farmers who have worked for farmers and the poor which no other govt has done before.”

Thousands of farmers pledged to move forward with the former Chief Minister for their rights. MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Zaheeruddin Khan, Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi, MPA Sardar Vickas Hassan Mokal, Col Abbas, Bao Rizwan and other PML leaders accompanied him.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that these enemies of farmers have wasted billions of rupees on ‘jangla buses’, show off projects and importing vegetables, potatoes and tomatoes from India but not given anything to local farmers. He said that the Indian farmers benefitted through import of agricultural products from India, today cost of seed, fertilizers and water are much more than price of the crop.

Welcoming announcement of full support from the farmers, Ch Parvez Elahi said that like our 1122 rescue service we will reach farmer and the poor immediately.

He said there is no other greater and important issue than those of the problems of the farmers. “66 per cent population lives in villages but rulers have completely ignored their problems and now on the occasion of local bodies election packages were announced as a fraud.”

He said that during their tenure they had procured each and every grain, and the farmers were prosperous. He said that they had remitted tax on farmers while the current rules have imposed GST. He said that the Sharifs prefer increasing imports from India for sake of friendship whereas here farmers and industrialists are protesting. He said that the cheques given by these rulers to flood affected and widows have not been cashed, ‘how can we expect cash support?’

Parvez said Shahbaz Sharif has injected Rs 100 billion in surplus province but asking for donations to run 1122 and giving advertisements for leasing out hospitals on contract, “Shahbaz Sharif should at least distribute the money he has eaten out of Nandipur Power Project among the farmers.” He said if the Almighty provided them another opportunity they will carry forward welfare work in every sector including agriculture, provide free education up to BA to the farmers' children as well as cheap loans, fertilizers and seed and adequate water will be supplied.