Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has requested the federal government for a complete ban on airing of Indian content, the regulatory body’s chairman said on Tuesday.

The federal government had earlier suggested banning airing of Indian content in a tit-for-tat move after Pakistani content was completely banned by India.

"A letter has been sent to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in this regard," Absar Alam said, adding that the federal government would decide on the matter within a week.

The Pemra chairman insisted that as India has banned films starring Pakistani artists, "we will have to do the same".

Alam also said a crackdown was initiated against illegal Indian Direct-to-Home (DTH) sets on October 15, adding that action is being taken against cable operators who do not comply with the instructions.