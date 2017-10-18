WASHINGTON: India can help the US keep an eye on Pakistan as President Donald Trump has "taken a tougher approach to Islamabad harboring terrorists", US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said.

Noting that Trump recently announced a new strategy for combating terrorism in Afghanistan and South Asia, Haley said one of the pillars of that strategy is the development of America's strategic partnership with India.

In her address to an event organized by US India Friendship Council, Haley said Trump has taken a "tougher approach to Pakistan harboring terrorists."

"Pakistan has been a partner to the US at times. We value and respect that. But, we cannot tolerate this government or any other government giving safe haven to terrorists who target Americans. This new approach will require understanding and restraint from both Pakistan and India," she said.

"America's overriding interest in Afghanistan and throughout South Asia is to eliminate terrorist safe havens that threaten us. And to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of terrorists, we will use all the elements of our national power economic, diplomatic and military to pursue these goals," she said.

Critically we will look to our economic and security partnerships with India, she added.

The US, she said, is looking at India to help US more in Afghanistan particularly in economic and development assistance. India has already made important contributions to the stability of Afghanistan.

"We are really going to need India's help in Afghanistan. They are the good neighbours and partner that we have in the region," she said.

"So, having them help not only with infrastructure and the aide that they can give towards rebuilding Afghanistan, (They can) also help us to keep an eye on Pakistan," Haley said.

"That is going to be really important in making sure that we hold them accountable because we are at a point where we kind of laid the groundwork that we need to see better partnership from Pakistan. We can't continue to see them harboring the terrorists. We have to see something change. India is going to witnessing that. India is going to help us with that," Haley said in response to a question.

The Trump administration is hoping to expand India's contribution in Afghanistan through a deep partnership, she said.